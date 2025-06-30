Charlize Theron Takes a Jab at Bezos’ Three-Day Wedding
Charlize Theron made her thoughts on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day Venetian wedding loud and clear Saturday night. The Oscar-winning actress hosted the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday, where she threw a jab at the Amazon billionaire and his A-list wedding attendees. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron quipped. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.” The Mad Max star also criticized the Trump administration during her speech, lamenting that the “world feels like it’s burning.” “Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” Theron said, citing the administration’s policies on immigration and gender. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.” Bezos and Sanchez wed in a private ceremony at Venice’s San Giorgio Maggiore island on Friday. Alongside their ceremony, the couple also hosted a welcome party and farewell pajama-party on Thursday and Saturday where almost 200 guests were in attendance. Several of Theron’s Hollywood cohort joined the festivities in Venice over the weekend including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.