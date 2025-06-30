Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Charlize Theron Takes a Jab at Bezos’ Three-Day Wedding

NOT INVITED?
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.29.25 8:11PM EDT 
Charlize Theron
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Charlize Theron made her thoughts on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish three-day Venetian wedding loud and clear Saturday night. The Oscar-winning actress hosted the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Saturday, where she threw a jab at the Amazon billionaire and his A-list wedding attendees. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron quipped. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.” The Mad Max star also criticized the Trump administration during her speech, lamenting that the “world feels like it’s burning.” “Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” Theron said, citing the administration’s policies on immigration and gender. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.” Bezos and Sanchez wed in a private ceremony at Venice’s San Giorgio Maggiore island on Friday. Alongside their ceremony, the couple also hosted a welcome party and farewell pajama-party on Thursday and Saturday where almost 200 guests were in attendance. Several of Theron’s Hollywood cohort joined the festivities in Venice over the weekend including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
NBA Player Under Federal Investigation for Gambling
INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.29.25 7:13PM EDT 
Published 06.29.25 5:55PM EDT 
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling allegations.
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling allegations. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, 28, is under federal investigation for gambling related to NBA games. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating the nine-year veteran for gambling allegations stemming from his 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN. Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that “an investigation is not a charge. ... Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution.” No formal allegations had been made and no charges filed, Haney told The Athletic, adding that Beasley is a person of interest in the investigation. A spokesman for the Eastern District declined to comment to The Athletic as well as Beasley’s agent, according to the outlet. Beasley, who is currently a free agent, and the Pistons had been discussing a three-year, $42 million contract, which has now been put on pause. According to ESPN, the team said that it is aware of the investigation. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. Beasley just wrapped up his first season with the Pistons, appearing in all 82 games and breaking the team’s single-season record for most 3-pointers made. In 2020, Beasley served 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of threatening violence. He was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time and was suspended for 12 NBA games in 2021 following the incident. The Pistons is the fifth team Beasley has played with in four years.

Read it at The Athletic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Files to Legally Change Name
MEET ROB MAC
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.29.25 4:40PM EDT 
Rob McElhenney
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is legally changing his name to “Rob Mac.” The actor, who filed the legal documents in Los Angeles last week, had been considering the change for some time, according to Variety. Speaking to the outlet for a May cover story, Mac disclosed that he thought changing his name would make things “so much easier,” particularly with respect to his global business pursuits as the founder of More Better Industries. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by ‘Rob Mac,’” the actor said. “As I get older, and people are more prone to calling me ‘Mr.’ or’ Sir,’ I just say ‘Rob’ or ‘Rob Mac.’ And I find that that makes things a lot simpler and easier. People already call me ‘Rob Mac’ or ‘Mac,’ obviously, from the television show, and it just makes things so much easier,” he continued, referring to his It’s Always Sunny character Ronald “Mac” McDonald.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Vin Diesel Reveals Which Fan-Favorite Character Will Return for Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Film
SEE YOU AGAIN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.29.25 3:56PM EDT 
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Vin Diesel has confirmed that a major fan-favorite character will be returning for the eleventh and final installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Speaking at automotive event Fuel Fest in California Saturday night, Diesel gave some major updates on Fast 11, including its tentative release window and its likely inclusion of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. “Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios,” Diesel began. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fanbase.’” Diesel’s first condition was to bring the franchise back to its roots in Los Angeles. His second condition similarly touched upon a return to form and asked that the final film focus on “car culture” and “street racing.” As for his last condition, Diesel said: “The third thing was reuniting Dom [Toretto] and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.” Walker, who had starred opposite Diesel’s Dom Toretto since the first Fast and Furious film in 2001, died in a car accident in 2013. At the time, the actor was in the midst of filming Fast and Furious 7. He was 40.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Elliot Page Reveals First Girlfriend Since Coming Out as Transgender
NEW ROMANCE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.29.25 1:18PM EDT 
Elliot Page announces his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man in 2020.
Elliot Page announces his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man in 2020. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elliot Page, 38, unveiled his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man. The Umbrella Academy actor posted a selfie on Instagram with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett, 38, on a road alongside the caption “🌈 💕.” Shiplett also shared a video of Page shirtless in a hot spring with the caption ”happy prideee 💦😮‍💨.” Page came out as a lesbian on Valentine’s Day in 2014 but then revealed in 2020 that he was trans. In 2018, he married choreographer Emma Portner, who was supportive of his transition, but the pair divorced in 2021. Although this is Page’s first public relationship since announcing that he was transgender, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that he was on dating apps and having “the most fun I’ve ever had dating.” “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” he said. In his 2023 memoir, Pageboy, Page also claimed that he used to be romantically involved with X-Men costar Kate Mara and Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Beyoncé Fans Watch in Horror as Wire Stunt Goes Wrong
II HANDS II HEAVEN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.29.25 12:49PM EDT 
Beyonce
Beyoncé was on the last song of her Cowboy Carter tour when a wire malfunction put her in a precarious position several feet above the audience. Reuters/X

Beyoncé was in the middle of singing her hit song 16 Carriages on her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Texas when a stage malfunction left her dangling several feet in the air above a shocked audience. The singer’s fans watched in horror as she had to direct the producers and stage handlers to “stop, stop, stop, stop.” As part of the last segment of the show, Beyoncé rides in a Cadillac car hoisted above the audience with wires. When the wires began to tilt the car steeply to one side, nearly dumping the singer out of the car, Beyoncé appeared shaken. “That looked so scary! And she was so damn calm. I would have lost my mind in there. Just imagine her kids and family watching her like that 😩😩” wrote one X commentator under a clip of the incident, which has gone viral. Ever the professional, Beyoncé was slowly lowered into the crowd in the car and made her way backstage before reappearing moments later on stage to finish her set. But not before she acknowledged the mishap, saying, “I want to thank y’all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Famed Fashion House Absolutely Savages Bezos’ Wedding Suit
‘FRIGHTENING, HORRIBLE’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.29.25 2:03PM EDT 
Published 06.29.25 12:03PM EDT 
Jeff Bezos was flamed by one of the world's top tailoring atelier's for his ill-fitting wedding tuxedo.
Jeff Bezos was flamed by one of the world's top tailoring atelier's for his ill-fitting wedding tuxedo. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

One of the most highly regarded tailors in the world couldn’t help mercilessly flaming Jeff Bezos’s wedding tuxedo. The Milanese atelier F. Caraceni Sartoria, known for dressing European royalty and politicians—including Prince William, Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, and generations of Greek royalty—tore into the third-richest man in the world’s outfit on Instagram: “The most terrible, frightening, horrible tuxedo ever seen in my life. Omg..🤦‍♀️Elegance is not an empty word. I can’t stand it. Really suffering …” bemoaned Nicoletta Sartoria, the daughter of the iconic tailor and atelier’s founder, Ferdinando Caraceni alongside photos of Bezos, 61. The billionaire donned the “horrible tuxedo” while boarding a water taxi to head to his and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish nuptials in Venice Friday. F. Caraceni Sartoria is one of the most highly regarded tailoring ateliers in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Founding Member of Legendary Soul Singing Group Dies at 81
ROCK STEADY
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 06.29.25 9:23AM EDT 
Walter Scott
Walter Scott has died after a six-month-long battle with cancer. Monica Morgan/WireImage

Walter Scott Jr., a founding member of the iconic R&B and soul singing group The Whispers, has died at age 81. The Los Angeles Sentinel reported that Scott died surrounded by his loved ones in Northridge, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, after a six-month-long battle with cancer. “Walter was more than a performer—he was part of a movement that brought soul, harmony, and timeless love songs to generations,” wrote Desirae Benson-Brockington, the group’s former publicist, on Facebook. “His legacy will continue to live on through every note, every lyric, and every fan he touched.” Scott is survived by his twin brother, Wallace “Scotty,” a fellow founding member of The Whispers with Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. After middling success as a live act through the ’60s, the group hit it big with hits And the Beat Goes On in 1978 and Rock Steady in 1987. In recent years, the group has performed with new members as founding members have bowed out and passed on—yet Benson-Brockingson said it was Scott who helped cement the group’s “grace and soul” early on: “We’ll miss his warm presence, his wisdom, and the way he made everyone feel like they mattered. Rest well, Walter. Your voice lives on, and so does your legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

EltaMD’s Derm-Approved SPF Is a Godsend for People Who Break Out Just *Thinking* About Sunscreen
IN THE CLEAR
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 06.21.25 4:43PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
99-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Misses Event Due to Illness
GET WELL SOON
Catherine Bouris
Published 06.29.25 12:25AM EDT 
Dick Van Dyke
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke had to miss an event on Saturday due to illness, his wife revealed during a speech given at the event. The 99-year-old actor was meant to host Vandy Camp at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, but as his wife Arlene Silver explained to the crowd, he was unfortunately “not up“ to attending. She told attendees, “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him. And he’s sick that he can’t be here.” Silver added that she was “pretty confident” that Van Dyke would be able to appear at the next Vandy Camp event in person. Van Dyke and Silver created the annual Vandy Camp event to honor their “passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Rages Against ‘Nasty’ Dems and ‘China-Made Windmills’ Amid Megabill Voting
TILTING AT WINDMILLS
Catherine Bouris
Published 06.28.25 10:30PM EDT 
Donald Trump is airing his grievances about Thom Tillis and windmills.
Donald Trump is airing his grievances about Thom Tillis and windmills. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent another Saturday evening rage-posting, taking to Truth Social to vent his frustrations about Democrats, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and... Chinese-made windmills. Trump hit out at Democrats, who “won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.” Trump also took aim at Tillis, who late Saturday revealed he plans to vote against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” accusing him of wanting to mislead Americans about the nature of Trump’s bill, and of wanting to abandon the tobacco industry despite its importance to his home state of North Carolina. According to Trump, Tillis also loves “China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth.” Trump ended his rant by exclaiming that by voting against his bill, Tillis was making a “BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!”

Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now