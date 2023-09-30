North Carolina School District Bans ‘Banned Books Week’

CHEAT SHEET
    Another week, another ban. This time it’s courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district—which banned some books and now is banning educators from marking the American Library Association’s “Banned Books Week.” WFAE reports that the district sent out a letter that read: ‘Principals are requested to cancel all events and messaging associated with this observance...‘Banned Book Week’ is not aligned with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools academic curriculum or our pillars of excellence.” A bill passed by North Carolina in August allows parents to challenge textbooks and library books.

