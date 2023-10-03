Cops Hunt for Video Taken During Charlotte Sena’s Kidnapping

New York authorities arraigned the man allegedly responsible for the abduction of fourth grader Charlotte Sena early Tuesday morning and are partnering with neighboring law enforcement to close out their investigation into the child’s kidnapping and rescue.

The nine-year-old disappeared Saturday during a camping trip with her family, prompting an urgent search by numerous law enforcement agencies and a fervent show of support from fellow New Yorkers.

Sena was found on Monday in a cabinet cupboard at the trailer home of her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr., who authorities say was foiled in his kidnapping attempt after his fingerprint was discovered on a ransom letter delivered to the Sena family home.

The 46-year-old suspect was booked at the Saratoga County Jail just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on a single count of first-degree kidnapping. He is not eligible for bail.

“The defendant did abduct [the victim] and wrote a ransom letter with the intent to compel the payment of a ransom for her,” the felony complaint against Ross read.

The Saratoga Sheriff's Office, alongside New York State Police, is imploring local residents to turn over any surveillance footage taken Saturday between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. of the streets where Sena was abducted, areas that include Old Saratoga Road in the town of Moreau and ​​Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Rd in the town of Wilton.

Sena’s aunt celebrated her niece’s safe rescue in a Facebook post thanking the members of law enforcement and the community responsible for the child’s safe return.

“Thank you God and the FBI, NYSP, all the multiple agencies, friends, family, volunteers, community members, who worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home!!!!!!!” she wrote.

The Saratoga Sheriff's Office released Ross’ mugshot Tuesday. Authorities said he sustained minor injuries while struggling against police and the FBI SWAT team assisting in the rescue operation.

The child herself is “in good health,” police said, having been taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital as a precautionary measure.