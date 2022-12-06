CHEAT SHEET
    Charlotte's Web Best-selling CBD Products Are 30% Off Right Now

    I’ve been a fan of Charlotte’s Web since I began researching CBD brands years ago. While hemp was previously lumped in with marijuana and THC strains, since the re-introduction of this crop in America, hemp-related businesses have boomed. With CBD products being one of the foremost in the space, it’s become a crowded market. I’ve tried many types of CBD, but I still believe Charlotte’s Web to be the best. The reported effects include a mild calming feeling, anti-inflammatory qualities, and better sleep. While I try to avoid pharmaceuticals when possible, I’m all-in on natural supplements. I especially love that CBD helps my muscles recover more quickly after a tough workout.

    CBD can be extracted in two ways, using CO2 or IPA Extraction. There are slightly different qualities in each; my preference is IPA extraction, which is what}s used for Charlotte’s Web original formula. Right now, you can score Charlotte’s Web large-sized 100 ml oils and gummies on sale. The strength options include 17 mg, 50, and 60. (By the way, I love the chocolate mint flavor). This means you can now get that coveted big bottle while it's 30% off—stock up while you can!

