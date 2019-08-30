CHEAT SHEET
AUTO SAVE
What to Get With Charlotte’s Web Brand New CBD Subscription Service
We know Scouted readers love CBD from Charlotte’s Web. And now, you can easily subscribe to their products for no additional charge and save in three ways. Just click on auto-ship when you choose your product and you’ll…
- Save 10% on the order
- Get free 2-day shipping on the first shipment
- And get your 7th order for free.
Not sure what you’d want to subscribe for? I’ve got some ideas after trying out lots of Charlotte’s Web CBD. The first product that comes to mind is their oil considering how versatile it is. You can travel with it for a quick drop under your tongue, cook with it, or infuse it into smoothies or even coffee. And since Charlotte’s Web offers both the very highly-rated 17mg dose variety and the newly released 60mg variety, they’re covering every use you could think of and in the CBD concentration that best fits your lifestyle. This is also perfect for anyone who, like me, pops their Recover gummies several times a week or frequently rubs that balm into frequently aching muscles (or anyone who just wants to save a few bucks on the CBD they regularly give their do). All-in-all, Charlotte’s Web knows how to make the experience of taking CBD on the regular something I look forward to and something that easily fits into my everyday routines. And really, Charlotte’s Web does lead the way with solid product, quality non-CBD ingredients (that balm, for example, is loaded with apricot kernel oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil), and well-designed packaging. Now, they’re helping out with the cost and convenience of it all, too. | Shop at Charlotte’s Web >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.