In the CBD Oil Market, Charlotte’s Web Appeals to the Eco- and Health-Conscious

By now, you’ve probably seen dozens of stories about the wide market of cannabidiol (CBD) products and maybe even found yourself in a conversation about it — considering its growing popularity, it’s a great time to try it out.

While there are lots of opinions about it, here’s a fact: It’s not marijuana. Here’s another: It’s a naturally occurring compound. And a third: CBD oil is derived from hemp that is non-psychoactive and contains less than 0.3% THC. Various products include CBD to curtail anything from exercise-induced inflammation to everyday stresses.

That’s where seven brothers — the Stanley brothers — identified an opportunity to harness the benefits of CBD. They founded Charlotte’s Web to create a range of CBD oil-based products more widely available in order to help improve people’s quality of life. The company’s namesake is a girl they had previously worked with using a similar CBD-based product. Today, you’ll find an array of CBD-infused items at the Charlotte’s Web online store, from oils and capsules to balms and creams.

The Stanley brothers wanted to ensure quality every step of the way, so they created their own product – Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil. Being involved in the manufacturing process means Charlotte’s Web can set its own priorities for the CBD oil it uses. To this day, the Stanley brothers take steps to secure a natural and responsible approach to their products. That includes ensuring it’s completely plant-based and focused on helping to support feelings of calmness, a focused mind, and recovery from inflammation (think common post-exercise swelling or soreness), for example.

They also promise that Charlotte’s Web uses all flowering portions of the plants it cultivates, hand-plants each one, and never allows the plants to be treated with harmful or toxic chemicals. They also encourage and support natural predators of common hemp pests (an army of vicious ladybugs). Notably, Charlotte’s Web whole-plant extracts contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids that hemp has to offer.

In line with its mission, Charlotte’s Web products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, and packaged in BPA-free containers. While it might seem obvious to be looking for these features in the CBD you buy (or anything you buy, for that matter), it’s also important to keep some other things in mind. For example, you want to be sure you understand the journey your CBD has taken from the field and into your hand. That — and other farm-to-table sensibilities — will go a long way in ensuring you get the highest quality CBD.

To get an idea of what Charlotte’s Web CBD oil could do for you, consider some of the company’s best-selling products. The Extra Strength CBD Oil, for example, comes in either a mint chocolate or olive oil flavor, depending on what you want to infuse the oil with, be it a smoothie, a cup of coffee, a stew, a sandwich, or on its own. With no fillers and few ingredients (Charlotte’s Web hemp extract, oil, and flavor), you can better test whether CBD oil is right for you and whether it might support the management of normal, everyday stresses or healthy sleep cycles. Or take a look at the more accessible Full Strength CBD Capsules, which are easy to grab and go. You can choose between a 30-count or a 60-count bottle. The hemp-infused balm is blended with botanicals and essential oils so you can enjoy a soothing scent when you use it like you would lotion — it includes shea butter, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil to help moisturize the skin

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to try your hand in the increasingly wide market of CBD oil products, the variety, approach, and infrastructure around Charlotte’s Web products make them a bona fide option.

