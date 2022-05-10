Trial by Fire: A Crash Course on CBD With Charlotte’s Web

People were always telling me to try CBD. I had all these hip friends smoking their rad 2018 CBD pre rolls outside the bar, just out of view of any nearby officers of the law, telling me to try it out. “It is weed, it’s not weed, it’s sort of weed but it’s legal.”

I was always a CBD skeptic. I believed the CBD and hemp ingestibles must work for some people, but that’s what I was kind of worried about: what exactly is it? Am I going to be high on a Tuesday afternoon? If I pop a gummy, am I going to be able to drive home from karaoke?

The narrative on CBD is confusing at best, however I heard on comedian Pete Holmes’ podcast about Charlotte’s Web CBD oil being sort of the real deal, which piqued my interest in CBD yet again. So, I tried it out with Charlotte’s Web, and I found myself liking it more than I anticipated.

CBD supplements aren’t the seedy mystery pills behind the gas station counter anymore—plenty of people use CBD every day as a supplement (just like their daily multivitamin) for a variety of different reasons. Personally, I feel like it’s a good way to get in-tune with your body and unwind after a busy day.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil At the end of a long day, I’ll typically reach for one of the extract oils. They’re going to have the strongest concentration and yield a more potent effect. This is your “I can’t sleep” go-to remedy. This stuff knocks me out. I tried the Mint Chocolate flavor and it does a good job hiding that distinct plant-y flavor. The CBD Extract Oil helps me settle into a nightly routine, waking up generally more well rested on nights when it’s most difficult. Buy at Charlotte's Web $ 120 Free Shipping

Charlotte’s Calm CBD Gummies The gummies are a great on-the-go or lighter option. They contain a lower dosage of CBD per serving, offering an extremely mild sense of relaxation, and a more controlled experience. There are lots of good opportunities to pop a few gummies and hang out for a spell: going to the movies, going for a walk around the block, hanging out with your niece. They’re good to have on hand if you want to try it out and get your feet wet. Buy at Charlotte's Web $ 30 Free Shipping

Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused CBD Cream There are also benefits to using CBD products as topical treatment for numbing muscle aches and pains. Buy this for your mom. This is a cream for the person in your life with daily aches and pains. Grandma’s ankles hurt, so she really needs you to upsell Charlotte’s Web this year. Give her the gift of pain relief on her birthday. Or don’t—and inadvertently hurt your own grandma (that’s messed up). Buy at Charlotte's Web $ 30 Free Shipping

I find myself using Charlotte’s Web’s products amid stress inducing situations: pre or post travel, visiting parents, etc. Or, when I’m bored, of course. Listen, I’m known to overindulge with certain things, but after a long day or a tough work-out, popping two gummies and taking a long shower is the only way I can unwind anymore.

Charlotte’s Web CBD products were a great way for me to learn more about the benefits of CBD. I found things like oils and gummies were easy to fold into my daily routine and generally seemed to boost my mood. I’m still learning about the effects of these products, and they’re certainly not for everyone, but if you’re curious, want to try something new, and don’t want to go to that dank old smoke shop to get it, give Charlotte’s Web a look.

