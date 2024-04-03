These CBN-Infused Gummies Are Formulated to Help You *Stay* Asleep
Do you spend most of the night twisting and turning? Although sleep is supposed to be relaxing and restorative, for some of us, it can actually be downright stressful—especially when we are having trouble staying asleep. If the melatonin supplements or lavender sleep spray haven’t worked for you, it may be time to try another route. We love Charlotte’s Web’s Stay Asleep Gummies because they’re formulated to help you stay asleep through the night—not just fall asleep.
The key ingredient in these gummies is CBN (cannabinol). According to a recent study, when CBN is taken without melatonin and CBD, it may help you sleep through the night and experience fewer disturbances, leaving you with more energy the next day. This is why Charlotte Web’s Stay Asleep Gummies are formulated with 20 milligrams of CBN per serving—sans the CBD, melatonin, and next-day ‘hangover’ symptoms you may expect with other sleep aids. Unlike CBD, CBN helps you stay asleep rather than fall asleep, so if you’re a light sleeper or tend to wake up during the night, these huckleberry-flavored gummies might be just what you need.
