Charlotte’s Web’s New CBD Gummies Taste Great and Work Better
Soon after we covered the Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies launch last month, they sent over some samples and I’ve been using them these past few weeks. What really stood out to me is how much I enjoyed the notion of specific-use gummies, where differently flavored ones worked toward different ends. My favorite of the three has to be the ginger-and-turmeric-flavored Recovery gummies, designed to help support exercise-related inflammation. I’d been spending more time outdoors running and dealing with more and more regular soreness so it was nice to get some alleviation from the CBD — and the Recovery gummies also happen to be the best tasting ones. I wouldn’t say they cured anything or totally fixed my feet up but it certainly felt like they played a role alongside my stretching routines and rest. The lemon-and-lime-flavored Calm gummies worked for me as I’d typically expect from straightforward CBD but I should emphasize their flavor, texture, and packaging really scales up from the typical CBD gummies out there. Finally, the melatonin-laced and raspberry-flavored Sleep gummies are very effective. Two eased me into a nice and restful end of the day within 15 minutes or so. If you’ve been wanting to check out a new type of CBD gummy or venture into edible CBDs, these are a solid choice. Shop at Charlotte’s Web >
