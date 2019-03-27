White Nationalist in Charlottesville Car Attack Pleads Guilty to Hate-Crime Charges

CHEAT SHEET
The man convicted of killing activist Heather Heyer at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate-crime charges on Wednesday, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. James Alex Fields Jr. reportedly pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the August 2017 rally, where he killed Heyer and injured others by plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. With his guilty plea, Fields reportedly admits that he violated hate crime laws by targeting the crowd. According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and other state charges in December after a jury found he “intentionally” drove his car into the group.