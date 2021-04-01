Charlottesville Can Finally Remove Two Confederate Statues
ABOUT TIME
Virginia’s supreme court ruled that the city is allowed to knock down two statues of confederate leaders, including one of Robert E. Lee, the AP reports. In August 2017, Lee’s statue became a site of violence when white nationalists gathered in front of it for the “Unite the Right” rally and a man ran over a crowd of counterprotesters with his car, killing a woman. The other statue that is being taken down is one that commemorates Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Both statues have been standing since the early 1920s and until now have been prevented from being taken down by a 1997 law that the court Thursday deemed inapplicable to the statues. A statement released on Thursday announced that the city hopes to redesign the areas that once held the statues “in a way that promotes healing and that tells a more complete history of Charlottesville.”
“I have worked hard to help remove poisonous Confederate propaganda from our publicly owned spaces, because I believe it glorifies a false history and sends a dangerous and divisive message about who and what we value,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.