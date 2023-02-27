Charlottesville Car Attacker Caught With ‘Homemade’ Prison Weapon
PRISON BLUES
James Alex Fields Jr., the man convicted of killing a protester with his car at 2017’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is apparently none too happy about spending the rest of his life—plus 419 years—behind bars. According to prison records and a Justice Department filing reviewed by CBS News, Fields has been hit with a slew of misconduct allegations since he began serving time at a federal lockup in Missouri. In Dec. 2020, prosecutors recounted, Fields was caught with a dangerous “homemade” weapon in the facility, for which he was fined $250. The next month, according to the Justice Department, Fields was accused of making a “threatening remark” to a prison employee. CBS reported that Fields was also separately accused of being “insolent” to correctional staff. The records claim that Fields has not paid the fines stemming from the incidents of misconduct, which have mounted even as the inmate has failed to pay off all but a fraction of the $81,600 he owes in restitution and fines related to his criminal case.