NEVER GETTING OUT
Charlottesville Attacker Sentenced to Life Plus 419 Years
James Fields Jr., who was convicted of murdering protester Heather Heyer and injuring over 30 others during the 2017 Unite the Right rally, was sentenced to life plus 419 years in prison on state charges. The sentence was recommended for the 22-year-old by a jury late last year, and The Roanoke Times reports Charlottesville Judge Richard E. Moore upheld the sentence Monday. Fields Jr. got life in prison and a $100,000 fine for killing Heyer when he purposefully drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd at the Charlottesville rally. He also received 70 years and a $70,000 fine for each of his five aggravated malicious wounding charges, 20 years and a $10,000 fine for each of his three malicious wounding charges, and a nine-year sentence for a hit-and-run charge. He is already serving a life sentence after accepting a plea deal in his federal hate-crimes case. The state sentence will run consecutively to his federal sentence.