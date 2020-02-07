Charlottesville Slave Memorial Plaque Has Gone Missing: Cops
A plaque marking the historic site of slave auctions has gone missing in Charlottesville, Virginia—the college town where a notorious and deadly white-nationalist rally was held in 2017. Local news network WVIR-TV reported that one of two markers in Charlottesville’s Court Square has been removed from its place, which was later confirmed by city spokesman Brian Wheeler. A light pole nearby was marked with a “1619” written in dirt, signifying the first year Africans were brought to Virginia as slaves. Chief of Police RaShall Brackney said officers are investigating all leads, adding: “It is a travesty that it has been removed, it dishonors those slaves who have been, who were sold in auction off in this very space and we’re going to do everything that we can do to bring honor back.” Hundreds of white nationalists flocked to Charlottesville in August 2017 to protest the planned removal of a statue dedicated to the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into counterprotesters, and was convicted in the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer.