    1

    Torch-Carrying White Nationalists in Charlottesville Rally Indicted 6 Years Later

    LONG-DELAYED JUSTICE

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters

    At least three white nationalists who carried flaming torches during a violent rally in Charlottesville in 2017 have been indicted by a grand jury in Virginia on felony charges, court documents indicate. The three men were indicted in February alongside an unknown number of other rally participants. Court records naming the trio were unsealed this week, identifying them as William Zachary Smith of Texas, Tyler Bradley Dykes of South Carolina, and Dallas Medina of Ohio. It is unclear how many other individuals will eventually face charges. “These indictments were issued as part of a criminal investigation that is active and ongoing,” the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office said in a statement. Smith, Dykes, and Medina are each charged with one count of burning an object with the intent of intimidating a person or group of people. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

