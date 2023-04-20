Torch-Carrying White Nationalists in Charlottesville Rally Indicted 6 Years Later
LONG-DELAYED JUSTICE
At least three white nationalists who carried flaming torches during a violent rally in Charlottesville in 2017 have been indicted by a grand jury in Virginia on felony charges, court documents indicate. The three men were indicted in February alongside an unknown number of other rally participants. Court records naming the trio were unsealed this week, identifying them as William Zachary Smith of Texas, Tyler Bradley Dykes of South Carolina, and Dallas Medina of Ohio. It is unclear how many other individuals will eventually face charges. “These indictments were issued as part of a criminal investigation that is active and ongoing,” the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office said in a statement. Smith, Dykes, and Medina are each charged with one count of burning an object with the intent of intimidating a person or group of people. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.