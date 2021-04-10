Charlyne Yi Calls James Franco ‘Toxic’ and ‘Predatory’
FRANC-NO
Actor Charlyne Yi has accused James Franco of “predatory” and “toxic” behavior and called out producer Seth Rogen as one of his “enablers.” Yi spoke of trying to quit the 2017 film The Disaster Artist over the alleged predatory behavior, but said the film’s heads “minimized” her concerns and “said Franco being a predator was so last yr and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week.” She added that producers offered her a larger role for staying, which she said was “the exact opposite of what I wanted.” Franco has in the past admitted to and apologized for a range of claims made against him, including that he invited a 17-year-old to his hotel room. Yi has previously said that Marilyn Manson made racist and sexually harassing comments to her on the set of House.