Capitol Rioter Who Destroyed Press Gear Gives Shirtless Interview: ‘I’m a Documentarian’
A Massachusetts man arrested Wednesday for allegedly destroying thousands of dollars worth of journalists’ equipment at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot insisted to reporters that he’s just a “documentarian,” during a shirtless interview outside his home. “As like you guys, when you guys hear of something you guys show up... and ask questions or record and see what happens,” Chase Allen, 25, of Seekonk, told a local reporter. “That’s what I was doing there.” As for photos that the feds say show him stomping on the press gear, Allen said he “would not like to comment on that at this time.” According to a criminal complaint, the feds say Allen “runs a YouTube channel… where he frequently does livestreams as he goes into police stations and state houses to audit America.” He told authorities that he never went inside the Capitol during the riot and “believes the worst thing he did at the U.S. Capitol riot was to use foul language after getting sprayed with mace and in attempt to fit in with the rioters.”