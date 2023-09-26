CHEAT SHEET
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI May Already Be Worth $90 Billion
Less than a year after launching the viral chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI is discussing raising more money at a valuation between $80 billion and $90 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s roughly the same market value as Uber, which was founded in 2009. It’s not clear whether the deal will materialize, and the possible new fundraising is apparently intended to let employees cash in their stock, rather than increase the business’ war chest. OpenAI thinks it will generate $1 billion in revenue in 2023, the Journal reports.