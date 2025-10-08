ChatGPT Outs Florida Man Accused of Starting Palisades Fire

A 29-year-old Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly causing the Palisades Fire after authorities uncovered evidence on his ChatGPT account that suggested that he planned the blaze and later tried to cover up his involvement.

Jonathan Rinderknecht started the fire that destroyed most of the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood with fireworks on Jan. 1 shortly after ending his shift as an Uber driver, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said at a Wednesday press conference.

“He left as soon as he saw the fire trucks were headed to the location. He turned around and went back up there. And he took some video and, and watched them fight the fire,” Essayli said.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

Prosecutors said that after the fire erupted, he typed a question into ChatGPT: “Are you at fault if a fire is lift because of your cigarettes.”

A criminal complaint said Rinderknecht made the ChatGPT prompt because he “wanted to preserve evidence of himself trying to assist in the suppression of the fire and he wanted to create evidence regarding a more innocent explanation for the cause of the fire.”

Rinderknecht, who was arrested near his Florida residence, will appear in federal court in Orlando on 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was slapped with a felony charge, destruction of property by means of fire, which carries a potential 20-year sentence, with the minimum being five years.

The Palisades Fire started ripping through Los Angeles County on Jan. 7. Jason Ryan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Prosecutors said evidence uncovered on his digital devices suggest that he planned for the inferno. On his phone, there was a “dystopian” image “a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it” generated on ChatGPT before the Palisades Fire.

The images generated showed half of a city on fire and the other half untouched, separated by a wall.

Rinderknecht also listened to a rap song and watched its music video repeatedly in the days leading up to the fire, which “included objects being lit on fire,” Essayli said.

Prosecutors said Rinderknecht fled the scene after calling 911 multiple times; however, he returned to take iPhone videos of the fire.

“Two of his passengers told law enforcement he appeared agitated and angry that night,” Essayli said.

Investigators spoke on Jan. 24 to Rinderknecht, who told them where the fire began, information not yet public and that he would not been aware of if he hadn’t witnessed it. He also lied about his location, prosecutors said.

Remains of a Tesla electric car, destroyed by the Palisades Fire are seen, at the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 13, 2025. Mike Blake/Mike Blake/REUTERS

Rinderknecht’s arrest supports the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’s theory that intense winds carried embers from the brush fire started by the fireworks, creating the destructive wildfire.