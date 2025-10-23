NBA Hall of Famer Arrested in Bombshell Gambling Bust

Federal agents have arrested an NBA Hall of Famer on allegations that he was part of a gambling operation with ties to the mafia—the same night a current NBA player was arrested on similar charges.

Chauncey Billups, part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, was arrested in Oregon on Wednesday night after the Portland Trail Blazers, a team he coaches, lost their NBA opener.

Billups, 49, was arrested in connection with an “illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia,” law enforcement sources told ABC News. Other outlets have confirmed his arrest is tied to allegations of illegal gambling.

Separately, the FBI arrested current Miami Heat player Terry Rozier on Wednesday night in Orlando. The arrest was also made after his team, the Miami Heat, lost their season opener. He did not feature in the game due to a hamstring injury.

Terry Rozier, 31, had previously been probed for irregular sports gambling tied to NBA games he played in. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Rozier’s arrest is tied to unusual activity as a player tied to sports gambling. The 31-year-old was previously probed on allegations that he manipulated his performance to benefit sports gamblers during his time with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

No other details about the allegations against the men were immediately available.

Chauncey Billups poses for a portrait during the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Gala. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Billups, a star guard who played for eight NBA teams but enjoyed the most success with the Detroit Pistons, was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame last year. He made $106 million in his salary alone as a player, and had netted millions as the Trail Blazers coach for five seasons—earning an extension through the 2028-29 season in April.

Unlike Rozier, Billups’ name had not previously been linked to any allegations of illegal gambling.