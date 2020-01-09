Feds: Florida Security Guard Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump Over Soleimani Killing
A South Florida security guard has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill President Trump and bomb an entire Florida county while wearing a towel “wrapped like a turban” on his head on Facebook Live, the Secret Service said. Chauncy Lump, 26, went live at around 10 p.m. on Friday, shortly after Trump announced that he had killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a strike, according to the Miami Herald. A Facebook employee notified the Broward County Sheriff’s Office about the roughly seven-minute-long video and Lump was arrested the next day, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Special Agent Lucas White stated in the complaint that Lump made several “explicit threats to kill and/or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States” for killing his “leader,” and that he threatened to “blow up” Broward County if he didn’t. The criminal complaint states that in the video, Lump appeared to be holding a “loaded AK-47” and was playing music that appeared to “originate in the Middle East.”
Lump—who is a licensed security guard employed by Sunstates Security—expressed regret to the police and told them that it was a joke, which he didn’t say at any point in the video, according to White. He faces charges for making a false bomb threat and threatening the president.