Chavez Undergoing Alternative Cancer Treatment

More than two months after having cancer surgery in Cuba, Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez is undergoing alternative treatments for his illness. “They are complex and difficult treatments that must, at some point, end the cycle of his illness,” Vice President Nicolás Maduro said Wednesday. Officials are not disclosing exactly what kind of care he is receiving. Chávez has not been seen in public since traveling to Havana in December for his fourth cancer surgery in 18 months.