Cheating Tom Sandoval Speaks Out on ‘Vanderpump’ Scandal
DIRTY DOG
Scandoval is continuing to grip the nation, or at least all big fans of Bravo’s reality masterpiece Vanderpump Rules. Star Tom Sandoval was asked how he’s holding up by TMZ on Monday night, to which he gave the succint response: “Just livin.” Before, Sandoval had only addressed being caught cheating on longtime partner Ariana Madix with costar and close friend Raquel Leviss via Instagram statements. Asked if he could go back and change anything that had happened, Sandoval—who allegedly called himself one of the most hated people in America when news of his infidelity broke—told TMZ, “Hindsight’s always 20/20, man,” and that everything that’s been happening has been “really unexpected.” He declined to comment on whether he’d spoken to Madix. They really are saving everything for the reunion, damn.