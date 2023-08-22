Chechen Fighters Claim Ukrainian Drones With ‘Claws’ Are Abducting Russian Troops
‘BABA YAGA’
Chechen fighters under the command of Vladimir Putin crony Ramzan Kadyrov claim Ukraine has been abducting wounded Russian troops from the battlefield using giant drones equipped with pincers. A member of the Akhmat battalion was quoted by Russian media as calling the drones “Baba Yaga”—an ogress or witch from Slavic folklore who snatches and eats children. Except according to him, this battlefield “Baba Yaga” also has massive claws capable of carrying troops off into the sky. “Such large drones, only slightly more modernized, have previously been used by the enemy… in order to steal our wounded. The drone is equipped with special devices that look like claws, with which it captures a person who is not able to run away, hide or fight [the drone] off,” the soldier was quoted as saying. He said these drones hunt for prey at night and can only be destroyed by flamethrower or grenade launcher.