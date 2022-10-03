Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Vows to Send His Own ‘Underage’ Sons to Fight in Ukraine
CHILD SOLDIERS
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Monday announced that three of his teenage sons would soon be sent to support the invasion of Ukraine in some of “the most difficult sections of the line of contact.” The despot—who at the weekend implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine—shared the news his kids would be shipping off alongside a bizarre training montage video posted on Telegram on Monday. “Minor age should not interfere with the training of the defenders of our Motherland,” Kadyrov said in the post. He added that his children—Akhmat, 16; Eli, 15; and Adam, 14—started military training “a long time ago.” “I always believed that the main goal of any father is to instill piety in his sons and teach them to protect the family, the people, the Fatherland. If you want peace, prepare for war! Akhmat, Eli and Adam are ready to use their skills… And I'm not kidding. It's time to show themselves in a real fight, and this is their desire, I only welcome. Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the line of contact.” In a parting shot to his opponents, Kadyrov signed off: “We are convinced that even underage children will be able to crush you to smithereens, because you have neither spirit, nor honor, nor dignity.”