Check Thief Steals From Chuck Schumer’s Campaign Committee: Report
NO HONOR AMONG THIEVES
A check thief reportedly duped the campaign committee of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) out of more than $10,000 recently, the latest and probably highest profile incident in a growing trend of thefts targeting political organizations on both sides of the aisle. A letter from the Friends of Schumer committee to the FEC, first reported by Raw Story, outlines the incident, in which a check intended for a local union’s “training, education and technology fund” was fraudulently cashed by someone other than the vendor in question. “The Committee worked with its bank to report the theft to law enforcement and sought a refund from the bank,” it wrote in the letter, adding that it was given the refund on March 30. Nearly a dozen other political figures and committees have been targeted in similar schemes over the past few years, according to Raw Story, including Reps. Troy Nehls, Matt Gaetz and onetime presidential candidate and rapper Kanye West, among others.