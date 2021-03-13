Cheer Mom Made Deep Fakes of Daughter’s Teammates to Boot Them From the Squad, Cops Say
D FOR DEEPFAKE
A Pennsylvania mom allegedly created “deep fake” photos depicting her daughter’s cheerleading teammates naked, drinking, and smoking and sent them to the squad’s coaches to incriminate the teenagers. Raffaela Spone is also accused of sending anonymous harassing texts to the girls, including ones urging them to kill themselves. Spone, 50, is charged with three counts of cyber harassment of a child and three counts of harassment. Her daughter, unnamed in charging documents, belonged to the Victory Vipers, a cheerleading team in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Spone allegedly doctored images posted to social media by at least three teammates. Police say the mother wanted the other girls kicked off the squad. A fellow team parent said he had forbidden his own daughter from hanging out with Spone’s, a prohibition he thought may have sparked the mother’s bizarre behavior.