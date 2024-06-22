Cheerleader’s Ex, 64, Defends Her Relationship With NFL Coach
NO GOLD DIGGER
24-year-old Jordon Hudson’s May December relationship with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 72, has left many questioning what exactly she sees in him. However, 64-year-old Joshua L. Zuckerman, who used to date Hudson, has defended his ex, telling TMZ Sports “the narrative about her character is not fair to her.” “She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life,” Zuckerman told TMZ. He called on “internet trolls and paparazzi” to leave Hudson and Belichick alone. “Let them live their lives,” he said. “I’ve been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson,” he said. “I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind.”