Killer Teen’s Mom to Plead Guilty to Evidence Tampering: Report

Crystal Smith, the mother of teen murderer Aiden Fucci, who is currently serving a life sentence for the brutal fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader in Florida, is set to plead guilty to evidence tampering charges when she appears in court on Friday, according to a local report. Action News Jacksonville previously released footage of Smith, obtained via court records, that showed her washing a pair of bloody blue jeans on the night Fucci stabbed his classmate, Tristyn Bailey, more than a hundred times.