‘Cheers’ and ‘Space Jam’ Star Dies at 86

Michael Alaimo, a multifaceted actor known for his roles in Cheers, Space Jam, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, has died at age 86. Alaimo, who also appeared in the film Mr. Mom and played a doctor alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray in Space Jam, “passed away peacefully” on May 2, his daughter confirmed to Variety. Alaimo got his start in theater in the 1960s, taking part in Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival (now known as Shakespeare in the Park). He led a commedia dell’arte troupe and was involved in political activism in East Harlem before moving to San Francisco and touring with the anti-war show F.T.A. In 1973, he moved to Los Angeles, where his TV career took off with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon and Harry O. He also appeared in The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street Blues, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.

Variety