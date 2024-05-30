Cheers, Kisses, and Wild Celebrations Erupt Outside Courthouse as Trump Is Convicted

Shouts of “Fuck Donald Trump” and “Let’s Go” were heard outside the Manhattan courthouse where the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts on Thursday afternoon, part of a jubilant scene as New Yorkers and trial tourists celebrated the first criminal conviction of a former president in U.S. history.

Loud cheers could be heard on cable television as word quickly spread that the jurors, a panel of five women and seven men, all New Yorkers, had read their guilty verdicts in front of Trump and Judge Juan Merchan.

A handful of Trump supporters donning red MAGA caps were left scratching their heads outside the courthouse, videos recorded by The Daily Beast showed. Others shouted and chanted while TV news reporters attempted to deliver information live from the scene, where one Trump superfan was recorded screaming in agony, “Take me instead.”

Clips recorded by the independent journalist Katie Smith showed an enraged MAGA supporter shouting and flicking off those celebrating.

“Motherfuckers, motherfuckers,” he yelled. “You suck, you suck, there is no justice in this country... Not guilty, he’s not guilty, pieces of shit. Eat shit and die you fucking corrupt motherfuckers.”

Another man, acting equally deranged, bizarrely yelled, “Your fucking kids are all dead. All your fucking children they’re all fucking dead.”

It was a chaotic scene outside the courthouse throughout Thursday, with one pro-Trump activist, Juliet Germanotta, flashing her breasts before getting into a fight with a counter-protester over their sign, the New York Post reported.

For those happy with the verdict, the area outside the courthouse became a party scene. Photos from the area showed some people kissing, while others held up “guilty” signs and chanted in celebration.

Still, for many near the courthouse, in the heart of lower Manhattan, life appeared to go on without much of a blip.

Some New Yorkers passed the scene on their way home from work, unbothered by what was unfolding around them. Several stopped for a few moments, apparently taking in the historic moment.