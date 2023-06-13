‘Chef Boyardee’ Jack Harlow Ripped for Wearing a Bonnet

White rapper Jack Harlow is being accused of appropriating Black culture once again—this time for wearing a hair bonnet in public.

On Sunday, Harlow was spotted at an event for the Louisville City Football League wearing a coordinated outfit, including a black T-shirt, sunglasses, and bonnet.

“He wanna be black so bad,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Gotta have 3-5 pages on cultural appropriation,” another commented.

Black women have notoriously come under fire for wearing bonnets—which protect the texture of their hair—in public.

Hair bonnets, scarves, and wraps have existed for centuries, viewed as beauty accessories but also as tactics to diminish pride Black women have in their hair. During American enslavement, Black women were ordered to cover their hair as a sign of inferiority.

Many social media users appeared upset that a white man was given a pass for wearing a bonnet in public while Black women are ridiculed for the same practice.

“Entering the bonnets in public discourse I see,” music blogger Ladidaix tweeted.

“It’s crazy how Jack Harlow can go out in a bonnet and most people don’t care but when black women do it y’all bash us,” another Twitter user wrote.

“They will say how cool, edgy, bold, or fashion forward,” a social media user tweeted. “But he certainly won’t get the burn like Black women have for the same effort in appearance. Not in the slightest. Must be nice... Love that for him.”

Others claimed the rapper was making a fashion statement and moving the bonnet-in-public trend forward.

“I lowkey appreciate him doing this tho… I will use these pics in further arguments about respectability politics,” a Twitter user wrote.

“He is rocking that bonnet! Lol looks good,” another social media user tweeted.

Harlow has previously drawn fire from critics who say he has attempted to co-opt Black culture in his climb through the ranks in hip-hop music, despite Harlow being adamant about his respect for Black artists who influenced him.

This time, some skipped the bonnet and respectability politics conversation and just couldn’t get over how silly Harlow looked.

“I'm just getting Chef Boyardee vibes,” a Twitter user commented.

A representative for Harlow did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Tuesday about wearing a bonnet in public.