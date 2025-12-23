Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When The Venetian Las Vegas quietly wrapped a $1 billion renovation this year, it wasn’t just the hotel rooms and casino floor that got a glow-up. The Strip’s dining scene did, too. Enter Cote Korean Steakhouse, the cult-favorite New York import known for its Michelin-starred pedigree, premium dry-aged beef, and sleek, high-energy dining rooms. Its new Las Vegas outpost (now open inside the freshly revamped Venetian) is polished, confident, and very much in step with the resort’s next era.

We attended Cote Las Vegas’ grand opening party—an evening that felt equal parts buzzy steakhouse debut and Vegas spectacle—and caught up with Chef David Shim, Executive Chef of Cote Korean Steakhouse, to talk about the cooking tools he actually relies on in the kitchen. Forget gimmicks or flashy gadgets: Shim’s approach to gear is rooted in consistency, feel, and trust. The kind of philosophy that separates cooks from chefs.

The one pan he can’t cook without

If Shim had to choose a single pan to anchor his kitchen, it would be a 12-inch stainless steel frying pan—specifically, Made In’s 12” Stainless Clad Frying Pan. “This is the workhorse,” Shim says. He credits the pan’s solid, multi-layer construction for its even heating and fast response. For him, managing heat is everything.

Yes, it’s a bit of an investment, but one Shim says is well worth it. Cheaper pans, Shim explains, tend to warp, develop hot spots, and brown unevenly—issues that directly affect the final dish. Consistency is what you’re paying for. “This pan performs the same every time,” he says. When the equipment is reliable, he can cook instinctively and stay focused on technique instead of troubleshooting.

Made In Stainless Steel 12-inch Frying Pan Plus, when a pan performs consistently, he explains, flavors fall into place naturally. He also notes the physical feel of the pan matters more than people realize—it should feel balanced and confident in your hand. See At Made In Cookware $ 139

What most home cooks get wrong with stainless steel?

According to Shim, stainless steel has an undeserved reputation for being “difficult.” The real issue? Impatience. Most home cooks don’t preheat their pans properly, which leads to sticking and frustration. Shim’s advice is simple: don’t rush it. When the pan is ready, oil will glide smoothly across the surface, and proteins will release on their own. “A great sear starts with a hot pan,” he says. Trust the process (and the pan).

What he actually cooks in it (hint: almost everything)

This Made In pan doesn’t just handle steaks. Shim also uses it for sautéing aromatics, finishing sauces, browning vegetables, and just about anything that requires precise heat control. He even admits to pounding meat for Milanese or katsu with it, cracking spices, and using it as a makeshift water source for steaming. Versatility, he says, is what separates a good pan from a great one.

The first thing you should cook in a new pan

Shim’s recommendation is refreshingly stripped down: a simple steak. No marinades. No complicated seasoning blends—just salt, pepper, and high heat. Cooking a steak teaches you how quickly the pan heats, how aggressively it sears, and when food naturally releases. Once you understand that behavior, everything else becomes easier.

Shim’s top other kitchen essentials

A sharp knife

Shim’s go-to is a long slicer—240 to 270 millimeters (roughly a 9½- to 10½-inch Japanese-style chef’s knife)—that handles everything from vegetables to fish to steak. It’s the knife he reaches for “every single time,” and one of only one or two blades he typically carries. With that length and balance, he says, “it just does everything,” from portioning proteins to handling fine, detailed work.

Gyuto AUS-8 Alloy Steel 9.5 Inch Japanese Chef Knife A great knife, Shim believes, becomes “an extension of your hand,” and when you find one that fits, “it shows.” See At Amazon $ 49 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Sheet trays

Sheet trays may not be glamorous, but they’re one of the most heavily used tools in Shim’s kitchen. He calls them “one of the most essential tools in any kitchen,” relying on them for everything from staging ingredients to roasting, resting proteins, and organizing mise en place. While most home cooks stick to a single size, Shim swears by half and full trays, noting that having a few on hand makes a noticeable difference.

GoodCook Everyday Nonstick Carbon Steel Baking Sheet Set “It does everything,” he says, adding that the right setup makes prep smoother, cooking more consistent, and cleanup “way easier.” See At Amazon $ 17

A kitchen scale

For Shim, a good food scale is about precision and repeatability, even outside of a professional kitchen. “Measurements equal consistency,” he says, noting that there are still recipes he follows at home where he prefers to weigh ingredients rather than eyeball them.

Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale Having a scale on hand, he adds, is “always a better tool to have than having to guess,” especially when consistency is the goal. See At Amazon $ 30