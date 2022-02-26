CHEAT SHEET
Chef José Andrés Feeding Refugees on Ukraine-Poland Border
Washington, D.C.-based chef and humanitarian José Andrés has set up mobile kitchens at the Ukraine-Poland border to provide meals for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. “People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” Andrés tweeted Friday night. “We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine.” Last year, Andrés received a $100 million “Courage and Civility Award” from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which came with no strings attached. Andrés and his team have responded to numerous disasters around the world, bringing free food to people in need.