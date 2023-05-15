Chef José Andrés’ Charity Rocked by Exec Sex Harassment Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
World Central Kitchen, the disaster relief organization co-founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has been shaken by a sexual harassment scandal that cost two executives their jobs. Bloomberg reports that Tim Kilcoyne, director of emergency relief, was fired last year amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct. A month later, CEO Nate Mook—who learned of a complaint about Kilcoyne in 2018—was also out. Mook told Bloomberg he is “disappointed” World Central Kitchen linked his departure to his handling of the allegations against Kilcoyne, who did not comment for the article.