    Famed French Chef Loses Lawsuit Over Michelin Downgrade

    STAR SYSTEM

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

    A French chef has lost the legal battle he launched after the Michelin Guide downgraded his restaurant from its top rating of three stars to a merely coveted two stars. Marc Veyrat, who rules over the Alpine kitchen of Maison des Bois, demanded the Michelin reviewers turn over their notes and meal receipts—and claimed the demotion gave him a nervous breakdown, The New York Times reported. A court ruled this week that there was no evidence the restaurant, where a meal costs more than $300, had suffered by losing a star.

