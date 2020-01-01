Famed French Chef Loses Lawsuit Over Michelin Downgrade

Read it at The New York Times
A French chef has lost the legal battle he launched after the Michelin Guide downgraded his restaurant from its top rating of three stars to a merely coveted two stars. Marc Veyrat, who rules over the Alpine kitchen of Maison des Bois, demanded the Michelin reviewers turn over their notes and meal receipts—and claimed the demotion gave him a nervous breakdown, The New York Times reported. A court ruled this week that there was no evidence the restaurant, where a meal costs more than $300, had suffered by losing a star.