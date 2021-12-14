Just When You Thought Cooking Couldn’t Get Easier: Enter the ChefWave Chefe Multicooker

Scouted Report: This uniquely-designed multicooker uses steam and heating technology, and has 13 programmable functions for cooking your favorite foods.

I own several multicookers, but none look as cool–or are as unique—as the Chefwave Chefe Multicooker. From the front, it looks like a newfangled mixing bowl with a lid. However, from the side and back angles, the large water tank makes it look like a coffee maker. Side note: I will admit that I enjoy watching visitors try to figure out just what type of appliance it is. While “mixing bowl” and “coffee pot” are the two most common responses, other guesses include an “ice cream maker” or an “air fryer.”

Well, it’s not a mixer or an air fryer, and it doesn’t make coffee or ice cream —but those are perhaps the only functions it doesn’t have. The ChefWave Chefe Multicooker has 13 programmable features: slow cook, steam, bake, reheat, rice, soup, cake, stew, vegetable, porridge, risotto, multigrain, and beans/chili.

In fact, I’ve even cooked baby back ribs in it—and yes, they turned out delicious. After browning the ribs in a frying pan for 5 minutes, I put them in the Chefe and slow-cooked for 3 hours.

The multi-purpose appliance uses steam and heat to cook your food. In addition to the large water tank in the back, there’s a steam rack and a steam bar. The steam rack is used for steaming food. After inserting it in the pot, I can just place my food on top of the rack, close the lid, fill the tank to the max line, and select the “steam” function.

When I’m cooking food that doesn’t use the steam function—for example when making soup—the steam bar (instead of the steam rack) is inserted into the cooker, and then the tank is filled with water.

Since the Chefe uses pressurized steam heating, it’s a much more convenient alternative for sous vide cooking—but without the use of bags. This makes it ideal to just use the steam bar when I want to cook salmon or steak.

Another built-in convenience: the appliance has a touchscreen LED panel on top, so it’s easy to view and make selections. Plus, the panel also includes the controls to start/cancel, keep warm, pause, and delay start. When I’m busy and don’t feel like getting up to check on the progress of the food, the smart voice alerts let me know the status of my meal.

Here’s something else that I love about the Chefe: I can leave leftovers inside of the pot and lock the lid in place. Then, the pot can be stored in the refrigerator. So, when it’s time to reheat the food, it’s as easy as placing the pot back into the appliance, adding water to the water tank, selecting the reheat function, and then pressing start. The leftovers taste immeasurably better than if I would have re-heated them in the microwave.

I also have to give the Chefe some extra credit points for being so easy to clean. The exterior parts can be wiped down and the interior of the stainless-steel pot and lid can be cleaned with a drop or two of dish soap on a damp sponge. Or, the Chefe can literally clean itself: fill the water tank with 3 and ½ cups of purified water and add six tablespoons of food-grade citric acid. Then press the self-cleaning cycle (steam button and start/cancel button). When the cycle ends, I refill the tank with water and run another cycle.

It’s hard to find a multi-cooker that’s as unique as the ChefWave Chefe Multicooker. The pressurized steam heating and 13 programs make it perfect for almost any meal. It’s not only easy to operate, but also easy to clean. The best of both worlds.

