Chelsea Clinton Is Still ‘Really F*cking Angry’ About Roe v. Wade Reversal
‘WOMEN HAVE DIED’
A year after the Supreme Court’s dramatic overturning of Roe v. Wade, Chelsea Clinton revealed she’s still “really fucking angry” about the decision. “That is an uncomfortable place to be because of the historical women tropes that so often have been used to silence and diminish women and our voices,” Clinton said at the Aspen Ideas: Health summit. “I’m really angry because we know that women have died.” She gave an example of how pregnant women who need “medically indicated necessary care” can be denied an abortion due doctors’ fears that the fetus might be seen as “viable” in the eyes of the law. “We have moved forward to again a time in which we are making women more vulnerable because of a very extreme, narrowly rendered view of Christian white nationalism,” Clinton shared.