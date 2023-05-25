Ruthless Flower Show Spectators Give ‘Moron’ Oil Protesters an Earful
WATERED DOWN
London’s famous Chelsea Flower Show became the latest target for paint-slinging climate protesters—and in return, the demonstrators got hosed down by an angry spectator. Three activists with a anti-fossil fuels campaign tossed orange paint over a garden crafted by award-winning designer Paul Hervey-Brookes, British TV network ITV reported. As protesters stated their demands for the government to end the use of fossil fuels, which they described as a “death sentence to us all,” peeved spectators gave them an earful. “Oh no, oh for god’s, you morons—all you’re doing is ruining them, you prats,” one man yelled. Another woman grabbed a watering hose and started spraying the trio. Some people cheered the demonstrators on, while others tore into them for ruining the display.