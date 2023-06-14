Chelsea Handler Rips ‘Horny Old Men’ Procreating Into Their Eighties

With all of late-night TV still off the air since the WGA strike started six weeks ago, former and aspiring late-night host Chelsea Handler has stepped in to fill the void with social media videos like this one, in which she rants about old men having babies while in her pajamas.

“There’s a new epidemic sweeping the country and no, it’s not another virus,” Handler says in the new video. “It’s worse: Horny Old Men Who Won’t Stop Spreading Their Seed.”

In particular, the proudly childless comedian zeroes in on Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, along with the somewhat younger but even more prolific Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk, who “never met a broken condom they didn’t like.” Handler counts 32 offspring between those four men alone.

“So how do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?” she asks, before presenting her plan to put herself “up for auction for any octogenarians” who want to be with a woman who is not going to bear their child.

“Horny old men,” Handler concludes, “it’s never worth the money.”

