Robert De Niro ‘Very Happy’ for Fellow New Dad Al Pacino
‘GOD BLESS HIM’
Robert De Niro told the TODAY show he was “very happy for” fellow old papa Al Pacino, who at 83 will be celebrating the birth of his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Robert De Niro confirmed in early May that he had welcomed his seventh kid, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, who he had with his martial arts instructor and younger girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. “Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He’s a few years older than me. God bless him,” the 79-year-old Goodfellas star said on TODAY. When asked about how we was enjoying fatherhood at his “stage in age,” the actor said his parenting has a certain old wisdom. “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics,” De Niro shared. “You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.” The senior fathers have starred in multiple movies together, including The Irishman and The Godfather Part II.