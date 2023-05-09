Robert De Niro, 79, Welcomes Child No. 7
Oh Baby!
Seventy-nine-year-old actor Robert De Niro is apparently a new papa. Reps for the two-time Oscar winner have confirmed that he welcomed his seventh child after he casually dropped the bomb in an interview on Monday. While speaking to ET Canada about his upcoming film About My Father, the actor corrected the reporter when she mentioned his six children. “Seven, actually,” De Niro said. “I just had a baby.” The mother of his latest child is still unknown. The actor, who’s been married twice, has two children—Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—with his first wife Diahnne Abbott as well as a son and daughter—Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11—with ex-wife Grace Hightower. He also fathered twin sons, Aaron and Julian, 27, with his former partner Toukie Smith. Congrats on lucky No. 7!