Guest host Chelsea Handler began her week as guest host of The Daily Show by brutally mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining about how “miserable” her job is. And she was at it again on Wednesday night after the Georgia Republican interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with shouts of “liar!”

“Republicans were acting like wild animals… and I liked it!” Handler said. “Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable!” She went on to joke that after Greene screamed “liar,” Rep. George Santos stood up and said, “Over here!”

Earlier, Handler praised Republican Senator Mitt Romney for giving Santos a piece of his mind in the lead-up to Biden’s speech. “I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney,” she said, joking that as a Mormon “he’ll be open to another wife, and if not, he’s a Republican, so he’ll be open to having an affair.”

“What are we going to do about Marjorie Taylor Greene?” the host ultimately asked. “She’s like one of those dogs that needs a big back yard to run outside and expend all of her energy. But instead, she’s stuck living inside a one bedroom apartment slamming her head against the wall.”

Then, to prove she wasn’t entirely one-sided in her commentary, Handler pointed out that Greene “wasn’t the only one dressed like a lunatic last night,” cutting to a photo of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in her bright yellow get-up. “She looks like she’s going to a quinceañera… as the piñata.”

