    Chelsea Manning to Be Released From Jail

    FINALLY FREE

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Win McNamee/Getty

    Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who served time in prison for providing classified information to WikiLeaks, will be released from prison following a Thursday ruling. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said Manning’s testimony before a second grand jury looking into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is “no longer needed,” and her detention for refusing a May 2019 court order to testify doesn’t serve “any coercive purpose.” Her legal team told The Daily Beast that she tried to take her own life on Wednesday, but was “recovering” after the failed attempt.

