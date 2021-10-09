CHEAT SHEET
NYC Apple Store Security Guard Stabbed Over Face Mask Dispute
A security guard at an Apple Store in New York City’s tony Chelsea neighborhood was stabbed on Friday when he asked a customer to put a mask on before entering the store. The man got into an argument with the 37-year-old guard then stabbed him several times before fleeing, police said. The guard was being treated at a hospital for non-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen at the nearby 14th Street subway station. New York City no longer has an indoor mask mandate but individual businesses are free to set their own requirements.