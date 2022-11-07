CHEAT SHEET
    2 in Custody After Mom Vanishes From Tennessee Walmart

    Madisonville Police

    Police in Madisonville, Tennessee said Sunday that they had found the remains of Chelsie Autum Walker in a “remote area in Monroe County,” eight days after she disappeared from Walmart on Halloween. Two suspects are in custody and “charges will be forthcoming,” police said in a statement. The 24-year-old mother of two was last seen at the Madisonville Walmart where, according to her Facebook, she worked as a grocery courier. Two days later, Walker was reportedly spotted at a home in Tellico Plains, a handful of miles from the North Carolina border. “This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time,” police said.

