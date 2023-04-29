High School Sophomore Dies After Being Impaled in P.E. Class

CHEAT SHEET
A sixteen-year-old high school student in eastern Washington died Thursday after he tripped in P.E. class and was impaled through the eye by a goal post, according to local officials. Brayden Bahme, a sophomore at Cheney High School, died in a nearby children’s hospital after paramedics reached him within a minute of being notified, KREM reports. Ben Ferney, superintendent of Cheney School District, called Bahme’s death a “tragic accident” in a statement Friday. Meanwhile, Bahme’s family has established a GoFundMe for funeral costs and immediate needs, with all extra funds going to “a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden ‘fish pockets’ Bahme.”