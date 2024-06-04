Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter is not backing down amid the backlash over her flagrant foul for knocking over Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark on Saturday.

“I’m truly a passionate person about the game, and I’m genuine. You can ask all my teammates, they’ve gotten to know me. They know the real Chennedy Carter. So I’m just saying, don’t form an opinion off of one little clip,” Carter said Monday, according to ESPN.

“Y’all don’t know me but think you know my story,” Carter added in her Instagram Story.

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said in a statement Monday that she and Carter had discussed the incident. Weatherspoon said Carter acknowledged that her actions were “not appropriate,” adding that Carter “understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.”

Carter is now under fire from fans who did not find her statement on the matter satisfactory.

“Baby, you’ve been kicked off two other teams. That is who you are. Atlanta didn’t want you and neither did LA because you can’t control your temper, trying to fight,” one fan wrote under an ESPNW Instagram post promoting the article.

Carter had previously been kicked off the Atlanta Dream in 2021 due to “conduct detrimental to the team” and then the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023 for “poor conduct,” according to the Los Angeles Times.