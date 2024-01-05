Cher said her son has gone missing and again raised concerns over him and his finances due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to Thursday court documents obtained by Page Six.

This comes a week after the legendary singer and actress filed for a conservatorship of Elijah Blue Allman, arguing that money he was set to receive would be “immediately spent on drugs... putting his life at risk.” She mentioned that her son makes $120,000 per year and “is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit.”

The move is the latest in a yearslong fight between the 77-year-old pop star and her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, who she claimed in the Thursday documents would “take steps to prevent” Allman, 47, from learning about the conservatorship hearing scheduled for Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, the legal proceedings will decide whether Cher will be named Allman’s temporary conservator until a full hearing takes place in March.

Although Allman filed for divorce from King in November 2021 after eight years of marriage, he asked the case to be dropped on Tuesday. “They have been working on reconciling since April and that has happened now,” King’s attorney, Regina Ratner, told the New York Post.

King criticized Cher for previously throwing Allman “into a lockdown facility” instead of a “legitimate, ethically operated” one and told Page Six that the conservatorship filing was “deeply disturbing.”

In another statement, a representative of King said, “Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf.”