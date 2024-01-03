CHEAT SHEET
    Cher’s Son Files to Halt His Divorce Amid Conservatorship Battle: Report

    CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King

    Michael Bezjian/WireImage via Getty Images

    Cher’s son asked to dismiss a pending divorce from his estranged wife this week, according to documents obtained Wednesday by Page Six, a report that adds another twist to a family drama that has been playing out in the courts for more than a year. Elijah Blue Allman, 47, requested the divorce be dismissed without prejudice on Tuesday—six days after Cher filed for sole conservatorship of his estate, citing concerns over his substance abuse issues. Reps for Allman and his wife, Marieangela King, did not return Page Six’s requests for comment. The couple wed in 2013; Allman filed his divorce petition in 2021. In divorce documents filed last December, King claimed that Cher had recently hired men to abduct Allman from a hotel room in an apparent intervention attempt. Responding to Cher’s conservator petition, King told Page Six earlier this week that she was “not ok” with being excluded from Allman’s treatment “and hopeful recovery.”

